Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price to $46.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 1,173,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

