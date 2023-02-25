Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.