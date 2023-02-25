Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 29,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.