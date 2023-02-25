Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.49

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Carlton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.
Carlton Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 69.31 and a quick ratio of 86.29.
About Carlton Investments
