Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.68 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.