Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.68 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.