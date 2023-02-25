Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

