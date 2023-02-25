Casper (CSPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.85 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $414.51 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,527,470,837 coins and its circulating supply is 10,773,121,781 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,525,345,521 with 10,771,135,544 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03794521 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,334,474.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

