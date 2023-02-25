Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cavco Industries worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.01. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.26. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

