CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$65.04 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

