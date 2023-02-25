CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.