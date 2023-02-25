Centrifuge (CFG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $489,853.76

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $489,853.76 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00424446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.93 or 0.28116055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3282139 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $705,816.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

