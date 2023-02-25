Chain Price Tops $0.0088 (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Chain has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $206.07 million and approximately $44.69 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

