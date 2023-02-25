Chainbing Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $666.53 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $666.53 million and $2,319.12 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00005726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

