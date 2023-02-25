Chainlink Price Tops $7.26 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00031563 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $355.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.10 or 0.28190194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

