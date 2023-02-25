Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.70-10.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

NYSE CRL opened at $219.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,009.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

