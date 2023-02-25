Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75-$21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded up $19.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.97. 135,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $534.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.