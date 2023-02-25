Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75-21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21. Chemed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75-$21.10 EPS.
Chemed stock traded up $19.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,095. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $534.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
