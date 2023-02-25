Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.64. 358,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,711. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.65 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.