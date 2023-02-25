Chubb Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

