Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158,662 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Cigna worth $563,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

NYSE CI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.73. 1,473,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,498. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

