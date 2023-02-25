Clover Finance (CLV) Price Tops $0.0799

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $79.90 million and approximately $160,791.73 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

