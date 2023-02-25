Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.86. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
