Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.86. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 101.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

