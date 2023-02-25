Comparing Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.87 billion 1.25 $1.50 billion ($0.56) -50.27 Heliogen $8.80 million 6.21 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

68.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.75%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.11%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 20.51% 7.17% 2.47% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

