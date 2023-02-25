Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

