Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.