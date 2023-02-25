Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $539.83 million and $262.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,928.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00398579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00639711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00570912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00177746 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,270,682 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,130,387.0368156 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22908173 USD and is down -20.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $347,669,468.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

