ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.35

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and traded as high as $24.82. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 107,823 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

