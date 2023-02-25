ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,233,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 958,485 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $740,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,666. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

