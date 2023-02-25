ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $127.67 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $127.67 million and $17.85 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00423450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,429.79 or 0.28050111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.