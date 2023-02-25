Contrasting Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.16 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Harmonic $624.96 million 2.22 $28.18 million $0.26 50.69

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Harmonic has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.10%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Harmonic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmonic beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.