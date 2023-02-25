Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 160,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,837. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

