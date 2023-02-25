Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $488.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

