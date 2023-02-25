Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.