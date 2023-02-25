Credit Suisse Group Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,619.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,280.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,030.63. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 99.58% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 121.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

