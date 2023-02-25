Credit Suisse Group Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,260.00.

MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,038.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $950.70.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,473,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

