Credit Suisse Group Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

