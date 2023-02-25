CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.