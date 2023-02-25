Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.