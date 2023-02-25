CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

