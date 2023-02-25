Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also

