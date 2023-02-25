DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7 %

DVA stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

