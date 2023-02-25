Deer Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Deer Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 10.9% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deer Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Okta worth $155,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $188.90.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.97.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

