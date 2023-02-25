Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $398.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $398.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $417.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.49 and its 200 day moving average is $398.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

