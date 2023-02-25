Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in SpartanNash by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

SPTN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

