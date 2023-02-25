Delphia USA Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

NYSE LLY opened at $321.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $243.73 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

