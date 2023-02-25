Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
