Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

