Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VTR opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -414.08, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

