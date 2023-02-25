Delphia USA Inc. Sells 4,557 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 122,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

