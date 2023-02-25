Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.56 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.