Delphia USA Inc. Trims Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in THOR Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in THOR Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,213,000 after acquiring an additional 239,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in THOR Industries by 243.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 176,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

